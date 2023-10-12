It seems as if we’re reporting the same thing over and over again when it comes to the future of the Seattle Seahawks, and this latest news item is only a slight variation of what’s been pretty frequently repeated.

Eventually, as stipulated in the will of Paul Allen, the Seahawks are going to be sold by his sister Jody Allen and Vulcan Inc. Ditto for the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, who are currently dealing with angry fans over Xfinity’s decision to put ROOT Sports into a higher cable tier.

According to the Washington Post, whenever a sale does happen, it likely won’t be until at least 2025. That’s at least something a little more definitive, because May of 2024 is when the Seahawks’ agreement to give the state of Washington a 10 percent cut of the gross sale price expires.

There is growing sentiment within the league that the Seahawks might not be sold until at least 2025. Some had expected the franchise to be sold next year. If it is sold before May, the Seahawks would owe 10 percent of the sale price to the state of Washington, under the terms of a 1997 referendum that funded the construction of what is now called Lumen Field. That provision no longer applies thereafter, and some observers had regarded that as a prospective starting point for the sale process.

No such stipulation exists with the Trail Blazers, whose only notable timeline is the fact that the lease at Moda Center expires in, funnily enough, 2025.

Realistically, this should be the last meaningful update we get any time soon on the Seahawks’ impending sale.