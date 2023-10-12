Welcome to Thursday. It’s a great day (possibly!) and I hope that you enjoy it (today, that is). Random thought: who will be the next great knuckleball pitcher? I’m excited to find out. Also, our Seattle Seahawks have a big game Sunday. But, today is Thursday, not Sunday, which means that nothing else is going on. Please, relax, and take the time to peruse the traditional daily links below that myself and Field Gulls have provided. Let the hyperlinks sizzle your receptors and gather your minds. The force of our team builds and swells and it is obvious to most. The result of this tempest anoint our predilections and gasp our senses. Playoffs? Probably. Post-season victories? Could be. Week by week, life will be revealed. In this context, we have no right to ask for agency. Thanks for being here.

#np Ghostbusters 2 OST

Seahawks News

Seahawks expect 2 key players to return vs. Bengals - Seaside Joe

Seahawks getting closer to 'normal' just as Bengals get closer to normal: Seaside Joe 1684

Bobby Wagner proving to Seahawks he's just as effective playing at 33 -The Seattle Times

This is what the Seahawks knew for sure they'd get out of the return of Bobby Wagner. Last spring, shortly after he re-signed following his year away in L.A., Wagner approached running back Kenneth Walker III, one of the players who had arrived during the time he was gone. Walker was forced to admit he didn't really have one, like many rookies he spent his first season in the NFL preoccupied with simply feeling his way around. Out of that conversation grew an invitation from Wagner to join him in regular workouts along with receiver DK Metcalf.

Pete Carroll praises Devon Witherspoon's awareness and flexibility - NBC Sports

The Seahawks rolled the dice with the fifth overall pick in the draft on a small but stout defensive back who plays with zero fear and a high instincts.

Player notes (tiers 1-3) plus a focus on Eboigbe & Maye « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m going to start by producing some notes on two players I wanted to discuss today, then do a quick breakdown of some of the tier 1-3 players I’ve watched so far.

Huard on Seattle Seahawks: What stands out in each of 3 phases - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard details one thing that jumps out to him about the Seattle Seahawks on each of offense, defense and special teams.

K.J. Wright: What Seahawks' D can do to fix woes on 3rd down - Seattle Sports

With the Seattle Seahawks entering Week 6 just 31st in third-down defense, K.J. Wright shares how the Hawks can fix that number.

Seattle Seahawks Football 101: Close look at Devon Witherspoon - Seattle Sports

Dave Wyman breaks down what Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon has done already on the field.

Common Threads Seahawks & Bengals - Seahawks.com

With so many players playing for multiple franchises throughout their careers, here are some standouts to sport the Seahawks and Bengals jerseys.

Can Seattle Emerge as Viable Threat in NFC West Race? - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Winners of three straight games before their bye week, the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the hottest teams in the NFC. Unfortunately, the San Francisco 49ers have been even hotter starting off 5-0. Can Geno Smith and company push to make the race for a division title an interesting one?

NFC West News

49ers news: How Fred Warner earned Defensive Player of the Week - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner was spectacular, but he wasn’t the only one. Dre Greenlaw was all over while the pass rush continued to excel

49ers Kyle Shanahan Assesses the Browns' Elite Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Cleveland has a better defense than Dallas, so they will present more than uptick in a challenge for the 49ers' offense.

Arizona Cardinals Have One of NFL's Toughest Remaining Schedules - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals aren't expected to see smooth sailing the rest of their schedule.

Cardinals need to invest 100% in their rookie class from 2023 draft - Revenge of the Birds

How could the Arizona Cardinals coaches have snubbed 2023 rookies Kei’Trel Clark and Michael Wilson in Week 5?

The 4 most important storylines heading into Rams vs. Cardinals - Turf Show Times

Can the Los Angeles Rams figure out their 2nd half offensive struggles?

Sean McVay Explains Why Los Angeles Rams Traded Van Jefferson - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Following the return of Cooper Kupp and the emergence of rookie receiver Puka Nacua, the Los Angeles Rams traded away Van Jefferson.

Around The NFL

Kirk Cousins responds to talk of potential trade - Larry Brown Sports

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins responded to the possibility of waiving his no-trade clause after the team's poor start.

Four Verts: 49ers could conceivably go 17-0, and benching Mac Jones isn't the answer for the Patriots - Yahoo Sports

Let's have fun with a big overreaction to the 49ers-Cowboys game. And let's also look at why the Colts have a chance to win their division even without their starting QB, while the Patriots do not.

Inside the NFL turf debate: Injuries, safety measures, problems - ESPN

The NFLPA wants teams to play on grass. The league argues it's not so easy. And what does the 2026 World Cup have to do with the controversy?

How Jim Schwartz transformed Cleveland Browns defense - ESPN

The Browns' defense under Schwartz is one of the NFL's best, boasting a cohesion, chemistry and spirit not seen in Cleveland perhaps since the franchise returned in 1999.

NFL RB Index, Week 6: How six backfields should distribute carries moving forward - NFL.com

How should the Indianapolis Colts distribute carries in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor back in the mix? Maurice Jones-Drew provides his answer and examines the usage among five other RB committees.

Mueller: Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones and the future of the Cowboys’ QB position - The Athletic

An honest and thorough assessment of Prescott requires more than what the Cowboys have been putting toward similar decisions lately.

2023 Week 6 NFL QB Power Rankings: 49ers' Brock Purdy enters top five, Cowboys' Dak Prescott slides - CBSSports.com

Assessing every team's starting QB almost a quarter into the year

Predicting the 2023 NFL MVP: Bills QB Josh Allen is ahead after five weeks of the NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Bills QB Josh Allen leads the way in PFF's MVP race, but he's closely followed by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.