The Denver Broncos are just about ready to throw in the towel on the 2023 season, and that includes moving on from some veteran players through trade or outright release.

Having just dealt Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers last week, former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Frank Clark is expected to be let go imminently by Denver. Clark is out with “illness” and won’t be active for the Thursday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Frank Clark’s days as a Bronco are coming to an end, per sources. Be it via a trade or release, the team will be moving on from Clark soon.



It’s the second pass rusher Denver will have parted ways with in recent days, as the team traded Randy Gregory less than a week ago.… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2023

Clark signed with the Broncos on a one-year deal worth over $5 million guaranteed, but he just agreed to a pay cut to presumably make that contract more tradeable. We’re in Week 6 but Clark has only played twice in a Broncos uniform, registering two tackles, no sacks, no pressures, and no QB hits.

The 30-year-old Clark played for the Seahawks from 2015 to 2018, posting double-digit sacks on two occasions. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and won a couple of Super Bowls, and his Chiefs postseason resume includes 10.5 sacks in 12 games.

I know what you’re thinking: No. Unless he’s still a free agent for the playoffs, in which case the answer is yes.