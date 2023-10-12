Seahawks bringing Holton Ahlers back

The Seattle Seahawks are set to return to action in Week 6, with a trip to Ohio to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Hawks are firmly in second place in the NFC West, a game and a half behind the undefeated San Francisco 49ers and a game and a half ahead of the under-.500 Los Angeles Rams, meaning they’ll be in second place heading in to Week 6 as well.

What will change, though, is that the Seahawks have announced the return of a fan favorite undrafted free agent who was with the team during training camp.

The @Seahawks made two practice squad transactions this morning. https://t.co/nvlMD1Hq25 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 12, 2023

In order to make room on the practice squad for the return of Holton Ahlers, the Seahawks released safety Teez Tabor. Tabor’s services were no longer needed with the return of Jamal Adams to active status after clearing concussion protocols earlier in the week and returning to practice Wednesday, and the Hawks head into the matchup against the Bengals looking to deploy the three safety package of Quandre Diggs, Julian Love and Adams they had likely envisioned during the offseason.