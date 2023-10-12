 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks bringing Holton Ahlers back

After going weeks without a quarterback on the practice squad, the Seahawks are bringing back undrafted free agent Holton Ahlers.

By John Gilbert
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are set to return to action in Week 6, with a trip to Ohio to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Hawks are firmly in second place in the NFC West, a game and a half behind the undefeated San Francisco 49ers and a game and a half ahead of the under-.500 Los Angeles Rams, meaning they’ll be in second place heading in to Week 6 as well.

What will change, though, is that the Seahawks have announced the return of a fan favorite undrafted free agent who was with the team during training camp.

In order to make room on the practice squad for the return of Holton Ahlers, the Seahawks released safety Teez Tabor. Tabor’s services were no longer needed with the return of Jamal Adams to active status after clearing concussion protocols earlier in the week and returning to practice Wednesday, and the Hawks head into the matchup against the Bengals looking to deploy the three safety package of Quandre Diggs, Julian Love and Adams they had likely envisioned during the offseason.

In This Stream

2023 NFL Season, Week 6: Seahawks return from bye against the Bengals

View all 9 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...