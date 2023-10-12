This should be fun.

Just last week, we discussed how untraditionally quiet DK Metcalf has been since his Week 1 outburst.

However he was asked about Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who had a big game last week, and voiced his confidence in Seattle Seahawks teammate Devon Witherspoon.

“I think Spoon (Devon Witherspoon) will get the best of him.” - D.K. Metcalf on Ja’Marr Chase. Here’s the full clip⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SWAYV6RpQs — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) October 12, 2023

Chase retweeted this clip from Metcalf’s press conference, in which he praises his upcoming opponent for a good bit before adding, “but I think Spoon will get the best of him.”

Both players had their “breakout” performance in their last game. Witherspoon balled out in a big way on Monday against the New York Giants. Chase obviously has made his presence felt in the NFL, but just had his most successful day being targeted by what looked like a healthy Joe Burrow.

Seattle vs. New York was a surprisingly physical and emotional game. The Bengals aren’t any particular rival, but I wonder if some of the old bravado is back on the Seahawks.

Chase has clearly seen the clip, and members of the Cincinnati media are treating it as bulletin board material. Could get interesting out there, as Chase vs. Seahawks secondary is the most interesting and potentially game-deciding matchup of the game.

For what it’s worth, Seattle doesn’t shadow. Witherspoon might be an elite, game-changing slot corner. I think the cornerback duties will be split on Sunday, and almost wonder if Riq Woolen will get more snaps against Chase than Witherspoon does. Chase wasn’t lined up in the slot on any of the three touchdowns he scored against Arizona.

Metcalf didn’t do anything wrong. But I guess we should look out for another heated contest against a team trying to work itself out of an early season deficit.