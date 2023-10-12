Seahawks-Bengals Thursday practice: Jamal Adams no longer on injury report, but Drew Lock is

The Seattle Seahawks had a new name pop up on the injury list on Thursday, and it’s the backup quarterback to the already ailing starting quarterback.

While Geno Smith has been a full practice participant throughout this week, he’s all but indicated that he’s not quite 100% with his injured knee suffered against the New York Giants. What’s adding to the intrigue is the fact that Drew Lock was a DNP on Thursday with an ankle injury, which indicates something happened in the Wednesday practice. This may explain why Holton Ahlers returned to the practice squad. We’ll definitely monitor that entering Friday’s practice.

On the plus side, Jamal Adams isn’t even on the injury report anymore so he’s all good to go on Sunday. Charles Cross is now a full practice participant so he’s in good shape to return to the field for the first time since Week 1. Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed both look poised to play, as well.

At this point it seems probable that Damien Lewis’ ankle injury will hold him out of the Cincinnati Bengals game. Coby Bryant and Artie Burns are unlikely to play so the Seahawks will be thin at nickel again, although having Devon Witherspoon in the slot has worked out pretty swimmingly. There’s no reason to worry about DK Metcalf or Jordyn Brooks not practicing, so just ignore that.

Here’s the full practice report: