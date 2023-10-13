The Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals face off at 10:00 AM in Week 6 in a game that each team hopes will cement its identity for the 2023 season. Namely, is Joe Burrow healthy? Is the Seahawks offensive line finally healthy?

If so, offensive output should be high, and here are some intriguing prop bets to go with it, from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joe Mixon first TD score (+500)

The Cincy RB is the most favored player to score first in the game. However, a simple flip of the coin, and Seattle gets the ball first, and if that happens you may want to go with Kenneth Walker first TD score (+650). Incidentally, the “anytime TD” bet for Walker is -105, and he’s the most favored player to score at any point during the game.

It’s well-documented the Bengals have a bad run defense this season, and chances Walker punches one in are pretty good.

Noah Fant over 21.5 yards (+115)

The fun thing about Fant is that to hit this mark, he only needs the ball twice. His yards per reception this season sits at a robust 16.0, and he’s doubled 20 yards in every game he’s been targeted this year. Even if Will Dissly returns, I expect that Seattle will be running enough plays for Fant to see a couple of targets and make this pretty likely.

Another receiver mark stuck me as intriguing this week.

Ja’Marr Chase O/U 84.5 yards (-115).

This one is a direct “We don’t believe in the Seattle defense” claim. 84.5 is the second-highest mark this week. Only Tyreek Hill against the Carolina Panthers has a higher bet. If you believe in Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, well, Chase has three games under this value and two games over. Neither Witherspoon nor Woolen have allowed over 50 yards in a game this season, so if you like the young corners, bet the under on Chase. Seattle’s pass rush and coverage is far better than what the Bengals saw against the Arizona Cardinals.