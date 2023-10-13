NFL Week 6 TV maps: Seahawks-Bengals gets top billing on CBS, even without top announcers

The Seattle Seahawks are back on CBS for their road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it is the lead matchup on what’s a really unappealing overall slate. And yet, we won’t be getting Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis are back on Seahawks duties, having called the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers back in Week 3. Nantz and Romo have the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders at 1 PM, which is bizarre on the surface but there’s a reason for it. Only obsessive sports media followers would know this, but the trip to Vegas is part of the “dry run” broadcast networks typically do when they have the rights to air the Super Bowl. Since CBS has the Super Bowl and the big game is in Vegas, this week is “dry run” week. Somehow the Raiders ended up with just two home games on CBS this season, so it was either this game or the Kansas City Chiefs in late November.

Now that the nerdy explanation is out of the way, 506 Sports’ maps show you just how widely distributed Seahawks vs. Bengals will be. Check out all of the blue throughout the United States!

So for our Seahawks fans living out-of-market, many of you are in luck! Sky Sports is also airing this one in the United Kingdom, so shoutout to our British contingent!

FOX has the doubleheader this week, and most of the nation will see the San Francisco 49ers against the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns in the early window. The featured late game is the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets, which looked a lot more enticing when Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles was still intact. This is why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions got bumped to the late timeslot.

FOX (10 AM)

FOX (1:25 PM)

Yeah, I don’t understand why Eugene, Oregon, is getting the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.