In Today’s Links: Black Cats, Stepping on Cracks, and Walking Under Ladders. Plus, Seattle Seahawks v ‘Nati Bengals preview capsules, live stream recaps during the bye week, injury reports for Sunday’s tussle, and Jarran Reed. The 2023 season is starting to heat up. It’s getting (mostly) serious! Thanks for being here.

#np I Can Walk Under Ladders by Joan Armatrading

Seahawks News

Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Seahawks - Bengals.com

The Bengals return to Paycor Stadium to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The game airs at 1 p.m. on CBS. Here are five things to watch:

How Seahawks can prove DK right, 'get the best' of Ja'Marr Chase - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus shares what he's looking for from Devon Witherspoon and the Seattle Seahawks against star WR Ja'Marr Chase.

Salk: This Seahawks defense is different than we've seen in years - Seattle Sports

Mike Salk doesn't think this is the same Seattle Seahawks defense we've seen in recent years when that side of the ball has struggled.

Week 6 Injury Report: Seahawks at Bengals - Seahawks.com

Details on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 6 road matchup against the Bengals, including practice status designations.

How Jarran Reed has quietly been critical to the Seahawks’ defensive resurgence - The Athletic

Now 30 after bouncing around the league in recent years, Reed has played a huge role — physically and mentally — since returning to Seattle.

Igniting Seattle Seahawks' Vertical Passing Game Next Step For Geno Smith, Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Still one of the NFL's top scoring offenses per game, the Seattle Seahawks have managed to continue putting points on the board despite a key ingredient from last year's success largely being missing in the first four games of the season.

NFC West News

49ers news: Comparing the Niners to the best teams in the NFL - Niners Nation

We discuss whether the 49ers are the best team in the NFL after beating the Cowboys.

George Kittle has stern message on looming fine for anti-Cowboys shirt - Larry Brown Sports

George Kittle has zero regrets over his controversial undershirt worn during the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers matchup on Sunday.

Chris Foerster Says 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Refuses to get Subbed Out - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Chris Foerster revealed that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey refuses to get subbed out.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report: Marquise Brown Returns - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals welcomed back Marquise Brown to practice on Thursday.

Anonymous Cardinals’ employees describe working for Michael Bidwill as “walking on eggshells” - Revenge of the Birds

Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic provides a litany of examples of how the Cardinals’ owner mistreated in-house employees

Rams could end Kyler Murray’s Cardinals career, start Caleb Williams era - Turf Show Times

Has Kyler Murray played last game for Cardinals? Will Arizona or L.A. get chance to draft Caleb Williams?

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford Opens Up About Van Jefferson Trade - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford details his relationship with receiver Van Jefferson and how his personality will help the Atlanta Falcons.

Around The NFL

Broncos' miserable season sinks even lower with 16th straight loss to Chiefs - Yahoo Sports

Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.

Top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of 2023 NFL season: Rookie at No. 1! Travis Kelce outside top five - NFL.com

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Lions rookie Sam LaPorta is off to a fast start, but is it enough to claim the top spot? Where does Travis Kelce rank amid an up-and-down campaign?

Thursday Night Football: Chiefs' 19-8 victory is 16th win in a row over Broncos - NBC Sports

Harrison Butker made field goals of 35, 60, 25 and 52 yards as the Chiefs went only 1-of-5 in red zone.

The meaning of Baker Mayfield's Bucs renaissance, and what's next - ESPN

The Bucs are a surprise 3-1, led by a former No. 1 pick and Heisman winner who is on his fourth team at age 28. Here are the implications of the QB's rise for the Bucs and Mayfield.

What are the Patriots’ options for getting rid of Bill Belichick? Exploring 6 scenarios - The Athletic

If the Patriots were to move on from Belichick, how would a breakup go down? We consider owner Robert Kraft's most obvious options.

2023 NFL quarterly report: Assessing all 32 teams entering Week 6, from true contenders to total nightmares - CBSSports.com

Where does your favorite squad stack up at this point of the season?

NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: San Francisco 49ers remain on top, Philadelphia Eagles crack the top 3 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

To kick off an NFL slate full of intriguing matchups, here are PFF's Week 6 power rankings.