Charles Cross off Friday injury report, set to play vs. Bengals

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2023 full of optimism for a young, up and coming offensive line that was loaded with youth and potential upside. Unfortunately, almost as soon as the season kicked off, the Hawks lost both starting tackles in the season opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Neither Charles Cross nor Abe Lucas have played in the three games since then, and in spite of their absence Seattle has managed to go a perfect 3-0 against the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

Sunday the Hawks will be in Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup that could cause problems if Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense are back on track, and when the two teams face off, Seattle should have Cross back in the lineup, as he was not given an injury designation on the final injury report.

Seahawks full Friday practice report pic.twitter.com/dyuviRj4PD — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 13, 2023

In addition to Cross not carrying an injury designation, neither DK Metcalf nor Geno Smith have a designation on the report, meaning both should play Sunday against Cincy, barring something unforeseen between now and kickoff.

However, while the Seahawks are set to have the services of Cross at their disposal, the team could be without both Week 1 starting guards. Left guard Damien Lewis is doubtful with an ankle injury, while right guard Phil Haynes is questionable due to a calf injury. In addition, Seattle will once again be without both Coby Bryant and Artie Burns, a duo that has taken the overwhelming majority of snaps in the slot so far this season. Thus, it bears watching whether those snaps are taken by Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love or someone else.

Lastly, backup quarterback Drew Lock is questionable for Sunday after rolling his ankle in practice this week, and thus it is possible the team could elevate Holton Ahlers who was recently brought back to the practice squad.