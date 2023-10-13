Report: Abe Lucas getting close, could potentially practice next week

It’s been more than a month since the Seattle Seahawks were embarrassed at home in the season opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, losing both starting tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas in the process. However, Cross is set to return when the Hawks go on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, and Lucas will be eligible to come off injured reserve after the Seahawks and Bengals face off.

However, as of Friday afternoon head coach Pete Carroll wouldn’t commit to that happening, and, in fact, would not even fully commit to Lucas returning to practice.

Pete carroll on Abe Lucas: “Abe’s working really hard. He’s really close to being back. I’ll be surprised if he’s not getting close to practicing by next week. I don’t know if that’d be soon enough to play, but I’d be surprised if he doesn’t get out there some.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 13, 2023

So, in summary, Lucas might be ready to practice next week and he might not. But if he does practice then he might be able to play, but it’s also possible that it wouldn’t be enough time for him to be fully ready to go. But, Pete will be surprised if Lucas doesn’t practice some.

Trying to translate that from Petespeak to English, it seems as though Lucas is feeling better but obviously isn’t quite ready to practice yet, so fans will simply need to be patient.