Seahawks elevate Cody Thompson, move Coby Bryant to IR

The Seattle Seahawks are back to work, traveling to Ohio this week to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an interconference showdown of two teams coming off 2022 playoff appearances.

For the Bengals, the game is an opportunity to show whether the Week 5 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was a get-right game that could put Cincinnati on track for a third straight deep postseason run, or whether they will return to the form they showed during the first month of the season while going 1-3 and struggling to put points on the board. Similarly, for Seattle it is an opportunity for the Hawks to demonstrate that the defensive performance in Week 4 against the New York Giants was not a fluke, and that they are a team to be taken seriously in the NFC playoff race.

In any case, ahead of the matchup Sunday against the Bengals the Seahawks made a pair of roster moves.

Elevating Cody Thompson gives the special teams unit one of its core members active again for the fifth straight game. Meanwhile, moving Coby Bryant to injured reserve means that he will miss the next four games, and will be eligible to return ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders.