In today’s Links: a look back at all 11 of our Seattle Seahawks’ 11 sacks v the hapless New York Football Giants just a week or so ago; opinions and opining on the current state of the ‘Hawks offensive line; preview capsules for the big game; and of course, much, much more for y’all. Sunday is almost here. One more sleep. Sunday should be an exciting one, no doubt. Thanks for being here.

#np Conceited by Lola Young

Seahawks News

All-22: All-11 Seahawks sacks against the New York Giants - Seaside Joe

What to see in the All-22 of the Seahawks 11 sacks against the Giants: Seaside Joe 1686

Seahawks looking to keep pressure on QBs after 11-sack performance | king5.com

Defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs all getting involved to the point that when the game ended, the Seattle Seahawks had put together a record perform

Carroll on what Seahawks are up against with Bengals' offense - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shares what he sees from the Bengals' offense ahead of the two teams facing off this Sunday.

Bump: How Seattle Seahawks rookie benefits from OL's shuffling - Seattle Sports

"Getting in the game, hearing the calls, being in those situations is going to help him," Seattle Seahawks analyst Michael Bumpus said.

What To Watch - 2023 Week 6: Seahawks at Bengals - Seahawks.com

Players, matchups and storylines to watch when the Seahawks travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals.

Seattle Seahawks Coach Clint Hurtt Reveals What He Saw From Jamal Adams in Week 4 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams wasn't on the field for long against the New York Giants but made an impact. What did Clint Hurtt take away from his brief performance?

NFC West News

49ers news: Is the defensive line underperforming? - Niners Nation

The 49ers rank 24th in sack rate through five weeks.

49ers can break franchise record for consecutive regular-season wins on Sunday - NBC Sports

For as great as the 49ers of the 1980s were, they never won 16 regular-season games in a row.

The 49ers Finally have Reestablished their Standard - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers finaly reestablished their standard of performance.

Arizona Cardinals Mailbag: The Future of Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown and More - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals questions galore in this mailbag! We answer questions on the future of Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown and much more.

Cardinals-Bengals review, injury situation and what to expect moving forward - Revenge of the Birds

Jess and I talk about the Bengals debacle and the more pressing injury issues for the Arizona Cardinals.

Eagles set the blueprint for how to stop Rams passing offense - Turf Show Times

The Eagles don’t have the same defense they did last year, but they looked like the old Philly against the Rams

Los Angeles Rams Provide Update on Joe Noteboom, Ernest Jones - Injury Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all the latest injury news for the Los Angeles Rams

Around The NFL

Tyreek Hill has unexpected moment with fan who stole football from his mom - Larry Brown Sports

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill had an unexpected moment this week with the fan who stole a football from his mom in a viral video.

Broncos getting stripped for a total rebuild would be ownership’s call — not Sean Payton's - Yahoo Sports

While we’ve all been focused on Payton and what he has to say about this disaster, that vantage has to shift toward a more expansive question: What is owner Greg Penner going to do about this?

Bill Belichick's shortcomings as GM have plunged Patriots into moribund mess now that the Brady Band-Aid is gone - Yahoo Sports

Belichick by function has insulated himself with disciples. But that's coming home to roost, which has even the fan base growing impatient with their six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.

NFL Week 6 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN

Here's everything you need to know for the NFL in Week 6, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Josh Allen, Bills' D set records; C.J. Stroud finally throws first interception - NFL.com

Are Josh Allen and the Bills' defense both about to make history vs. the Giants? Will rookie star C.J. Stroud finally throw his first interception? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season.

Matchup vs. Dolphins gives Panthers glimpse at what building around Bryce Young could be - The Athletic

A quick film study of Bryce Young shows how he's learning what throws he can make — and which ones he can't — an a rookie QB in the NFL.

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Bears find first win streak since 2021 season; Kyle Pitts finally hits 100 yards - CBSSports.com

Here are five bold predictions for Week 6 in the NFL

The NFL's late-down specialists: Making a team of the best players on third and fourth down | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

What if football was only played on third and fourth down? What if there were no special teams? Obviously, that’s never going to happen, but if it did, this would be the team every franchise would want to field.