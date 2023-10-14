SBNation Reacts Results: Seahawks fans overwhelmingly expect win on Sunday

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans across the country.

The leaves and weather have begun to turn, Halloween is just around the corner and pumpkins are beginning to appear everywhere, which means just one thing - the bye is in the past and now it’s time for 13 straight weeks of Seahawks football. Whether one wishes to view that as an attractive thing, or whether it creates a knot in one’s gut, well, that’s up to the reader. However, regardless of how one opts to view it, reality is that the Hawks play once a week between now and January 7.

Fan confidence remains high coming off the bye, which followed a Week 4 thrashing of the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

That likely comes as no surprise to most, and why there are eight percent of respondents who are not confident in the direction of the team, well that’s a question that needs to be asked of those fans.

Moving on to the Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the overwhelming majority of Seattle fans expect the Hawks to leave the game Sunday with a win, and almost a quarter of fans anticipate a two score victory.

Regardless of how the game turns out, a good portion of fans believe the pass rush will continue to flourish.

It’s an interesting question since the Seahawks entered Week 4 with just five sacks on the year, before padding their total against Daniel Jones and a depleted offensive line of the New York Giants. The Bengals offensive line has had its fair share of struggles so far this season given the resources Cincinnati has invested in the position group, but a lot of questions surrounding this game will be determined in part by the health of Joe Burrow’s calf.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.