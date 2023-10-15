Seahawks vs. Bengals: How to watch on TV, game time, online streaming, odds and more

The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) have had their week off, and now they’re back in action against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3), the first of five AFC opponents on the Seahawks’ regular season schedule. Seattle is looking to go for 3-0 on the road for only the third time in franchise history, while the Bengals are aiming to go 3-0 against the NFC West.

When we last saw the Seahawks, they pulled off a comprehensive defensive beating of the New York Giants, recording 11 sacks, 3 turnovers, and just 3 points allowed. That’s probably not being repeated against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who just lit up the Arizona Cardinals for 34 points while Ja’Marr Chase had 15 catches for nearly 200 yards and 3 touchdowns. Cincy’s offense has not been consistent this year so we’ll see if Burrow is getting healthier after his training camp calf injury, or if they just beat up a vastly inferior opponent in Arizona.

Seattle’s offense is getting back left tackle Charles Cross from injury, but will be without Damien Lewis with an ankle sprain. Defensively we will see Jamal Adams and Tre Brown back from their concussions, as the secondary is about as healthy as it’s been all season. The pass rush is also at full strength and looking to tee off on the historically sack-prone Burrow.

Geno Smith is not 100% with that injured knee from the Giants game, but he’s healthy enough to not be on the injury report and he’ll be leading an offense that is top-10 in points scored and has plenty of room for improvement (especially on 3rd downs).

Here are all the details Seahawks fans need on this Week 6 intra-conference showdown, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 15th, 2023

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Channel: CBS (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis (sideline reporter: Evan Washburn)

Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | Paramount+ | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Cincy Jungle

Odds

The Seahawks are 3-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 44.5.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/10: L 30-13 vs. Los Angeles Rams (-7)

Week 2, 9/17: W 37-31 (OT) at Detroit Lions

Week 3, 9/24: W 37-27 vs. Carolina Panthers

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): W 24-3 at New York Giants

Week 5, 10/8: BYE

Week 6, 10/15: at Cincinnati Bengals (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 7, 10/22: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/29: vs. Cleveland Browns (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)