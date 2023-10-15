2023 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Bengals 1st Quarter game thread

The Seattle Seahawks face three AFC North opponents over the next four weeks, starting with the reigning division champion Cincinnati Bengals. It’s not been a smooth start for Joe Burrow and company, but they did just have their best offensive showing of the season against the Arizona Cardinals. Cincinnati may be 2-3 but they were also slow starters in 2022 before nearly returning to the Super Bowl.

This should be a tough game on paper for Seattle, but not unwinnable. While Coby Bryant and Artie Burns are out, this is as healthy as the Seahawks secondary has been all season. Tre Brown and Jamal Adams are back from their respective concussions, and they’ll need all the reinforcements when going up against Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

On the other side of the ball, Charles Cross is back, which should hopefully open some things up for the offense, but not entirely with Abe Lucas still out.

Let’s do this!

SEA!

