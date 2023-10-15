Welcome to Sunday! Not much to say, other than strap in. I think it’s going to be a fun one. Seattle Seahawks v the ‘Nati Bengals. Talent-on-Talent. Play-by-play. It’s going down. Let’s go, ‘Hawks. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Bengals - Seaside Joe

It's stoner week in Cincinnati: Seaside Joe 1686

Pete Carroll on Jamal Adams’ short but strong game vs. Giants - Seahawks Wire

Pete Carroll on Jamal Adams' short but strong game vs. Giants

Bumpus: Wagner's return to Seahawks has exceeded expectations - Seattle Sports

It may be strange to think a future Hall of Famer is exceeding expectations for the Seattle Seahawks, but that's the case for Bobby Wagner.

Seahawks at Bengals Hype - Week 6 - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 15 at Paycor Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba 'Not Pressing Things' Despite Slow Start - OC Shane Waldron - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba has endured a slow start to his NFL career, but offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has the receiver has handled the situation well.

NFC West News

49ers Kicker: Jake Moody remains perfect through Week 5 - Niners Nation

Not a single field goal in two weeks?

49ers Call Up Two Players from the Practice Squad - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers called up Curtis Robinson and Shemar Jean-Charles from the practice squad.

Arizona Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 6 vs Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 6 matchup vs Los Angeles.

Rams keys to victory: What does LA need to do to beat the Cardinals? - Turf Show Times

Keys to victory for the Rams’ Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay Scouts Arizona Cardinals Ahead Of Sunday's Matchup - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has had a great deal of success against the Arizona Cardinals, but that doesn't mean he's taking Sunday's game any less seriously.

Around The NFL

Deshaun Watson, the Browns' $230 million QB, and his injury continue to be a mystery - Yahoo Sports

Deshaun Watson's absence from the lineup is a bit unusual.

NFL Week 5 2023 fines roundup - NBC Sports

Every Saturday, the NFL continues to announce without specific request the fines imposed on players for on-field rules infractions.

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 6: Addison by subtraction? - NFL.com

How high can Jordan Addison fly filling in for Justin Jefferson? Is Justin Fields set to repeat QB1 history? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 6.

Is it time for Patriots rebuild? Is Lions-Bucs Week 6’s best game? Our NFL experts discuss - The Athletic

Another week of intrigue arrives in the NFL. Our writers break down the best storylines in Week 6.

NFL Week 6 injuries: Chargers get back Austin Ekeler vs. Cowboys, Jets' Sauce Gardner out with concussion - CBSSports.com

Your one-stop shop for every team's current injury situation