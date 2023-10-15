 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Damien Lewis inactive as Charles Cross returns

The Seahawks get back their starting left tackle, but will be without starting left guard Damien Lewis

By John Gilbert
Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 on Sunday, and when they do so they will once again finally have the services of left tackle Charles Cross. Cross, of course, has been out since leaving in the second half of the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, along with right tackle Abe Lucas.

Lucas remains on injured reserve, so will obviously not be on the field against the Bengals, and starting left guard Damien Lewis will also miss the matchup following an injury suffered against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

In addition to Lewis being inactive, both of the members of the Seahawks who were former first round picks of the Pittsburgh Steelers are inactive Sunday. Cornerback Artie Burns is out with an injury, while linebacker Devin Bush is a healthy scratch.

The full list of inactives is

  • G Damien Lewis
  • T McClendon Curtis
  • T Raiqwon O’Neal
  • LB Devin Bush
  • CB Artie Burns

