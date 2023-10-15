Injury Update: DK Metcalf Questionable to return v Bengals

The Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals are locked in a one point game entering the fourth quarter, as after the teams combined for 21 points on the first three possessions it’s been a defensive slugfest since. With that being the case, the Bengals have continued to hold a small lead in spite the two teams trading interceptions.

The Seahawks had first and goal twice during the third quarter, but were only able to come away with three points from the two possessions. As a result they trail by just a single point early in the fourth quarter, but might be missing one of their biggest offensive weapons down the stretch, as DK Metcalf suffered a hip injury that currently has him out of the game and in the locker room for evaluation.

.@Seahawks injury update: WR DK Metcalf is Questionable. (hip). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 15, 2023

With Metcalf designated as Questionable, and Jake Bobo having left the game following a possible concussion, the Hawks could be down to just Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cody Thompson at wide receiver for the remainder of the game.

UPDATE:

Metcalf is back on the field and in the game.