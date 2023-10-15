The Seattle Seahawks took a difficult loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and there’s a little bit of extra annoyance knowing they failed to take advantage of the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Cleveland Browns.

And yet, there were some silver linings. One of those bright spots was UCLA undrafted rookie Jake Bobo, who’s quickly become a fan favorite through his preseason play. In the regular season, he had just 2 catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. Against the Bengals, he doubled his catch total but gained 43 yards.

His first catch was a blitz beater in the middle of the field on 3rd down, and he dragged Bengals defenders with him for the joyride.

His second catch saw him leave the game temporarily for a concussion check after he hung onto the ball but took a heavy hit to the helmet by safety Dax Hill. This resulted in Seattle’s final points on the afternoon.

And while Bobo had no impact on the play since Ken Walker was already in the end zone, you can see how much Jake is eager to get his hands dirty and take on blockers.

Dareke Young and Dee Eskridge are due to return from IR and the suspended list, respectively. I don’t think either one of them should usurp Bobo’s spot on the depth chart at this point.