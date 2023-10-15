Poll: Should the Seahawks bench Geno Smith?

This is inflammatory, unnecessary, and a little tongue-in-cheek but I’m doing it anyway, because Geno Smith didn’t play well against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks threw away a very winnable game.

Smith had a couple of turnovers, flirted with another pick or two, took some bad sacks, and generally had questionable decision-making that offset his best throws. He has thrown just 5 touchdown passes to 3 interceptions, which are Seattle’s only turnovers on the year. This is not the same red-hot start as he had in 2022, and the Seahawks remain one of the NFL’s worst third-down and red-zone offenses. Statistically, Smith is not a bottom-5 QB and has been average to above-average throughout this season.

So let’s have it. Not a single week has gone by on this site and in the Field Gulls social media replies that we don’t have multiple Seahawks fans calling for Geno to be benched for Drew Lock. Expectations for Geno and the offense have been heightened given his new contract, and I guess the other aspect is the steadfast belief that Lock has potential to be a franchise QB if given the chance.

I don’t think Geno’s job is in jeopardy nor should it be unless is tangible gets far worse than just being really bad in the red zone. However, I still want the Seahawks to draft a QB in 2024 just because it’s still unlikely Smith is a long-term answer. But you may feel differently and believe that the end of 2022 and start of 2023 is enough to pull the plug. I wouldn’t have done this poll if not for the comments I’ve read.

Vote.