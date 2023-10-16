In the short view, our Seattle Seahawks played a tough yet incomplete game against an AFC contender on the road. In the long view, the Seattle Seahawks presented us with pressing questions and obvious challenges going forward. Third down efficiency and red zone success on offense continues to elude the team. The defense looks improved and sustainable. Jaxson Smith-Njigba made some nice catches and looks to be a bigger part of the offense moving forward. Also, we should have won. Below is all (most) of the analysis, talking points, and information that you need to be proper frustrated, and maybe equal parts optimistic, about our favorite team and its future.

#np Something You Got by Them

Seahawks News

What needs to be said after Seahawks-Bengals - Seaside Joe

The conversation Seahawks fans need to have after Week 6: Seaside Joe 1687

Instant reaction: Seahawks blow Bengals game « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks lose to Bengals, Geno Smith aint it

The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks fall short in 17-13 loss to Bengals - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks were stopped multiple times in the red zone late in their loss to the Bengals. Details and video highlights here.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: What happened in loss to Bengals? - Seattle Sports

The voices of Seattle Sports check in with their initial thoughts on the Seattle Seahawks' 17-13 loss in Cincinnati.

Seahawks' Geno Smith takes blame for loss after tossing 2 INTs - ESPN

Geno Smith said the Seahawks "deserved to win" Sunday against the Bengals if not for his poor play. Smith threw two interceptions in the 17-13 loss.

Seahawks Defense Shines In Week 6 Loss To Bengals - Seahawks.com

Despite losing a close game to the Bengals, the Seahawks put together an impressive performance on defense that bodes well for the team’s future.

Geno Smith takes blame after Seahawks squander big opportunity vs. Bengals - The Athletic

Seattle had just 10 points on five trips inside the 10 in a four-point loss. "That’s on me," Smith said. "Gotta be better, and I will be."

Seattle Seahawks Stall in Second Half, Fall to Cincinnati Bengals - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks were done in by failures in the red zone in what turned into an ugly loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFC West News

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah credits Jim Schwartz for figuring out 49ers' tendencies - NBC Sports

The Browns pulled one of the biggest upsets of the season on Sunday, beating the 49ers and keeping them from setting a franchise record with 16 straight regular season wins.

What Happened in Cleveland? Why the 49ers Lost to the Browns - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers suffered an upset to the Cleveland Browns.

Arizona Cardinals Embarrassed in Week 6 Loss to Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are on to Week 7 after a tough outing in Los Angeles.

Cardinals vs Rams final score: Arizona run over in 2nd half in loss to LA - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals blew another first half lead, this time to the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams-Cardinals Winners & Losers: Kyren Williams carried LA to NFC West win - Turf Show Times

Raheem Morris’ defense kept Arizona out of the end zone in Week 6

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Notebook: Running Game Comes Alive in Second Half - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams dominated on both sides of the ball in the second half, despite being stagnant in the first 30 minutes.

Around The NFL

Eagles fail to meet 'the standard' in sloppy 4-turnover loss to Jets. So what is Jalen Hurts' blueprint as schedule gets rougher? - Yahoo Sports

As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.

Mistakes, historic Patriots futility and a smashed tablet: Bill Belichick is coaching his anti-masterpiece - Yahoo Sports

This is what it looks like to coach the league’s worst team in Week 6 of this NFL season, especially with two division powers up next – and potential salvation in the form of a QB-rich draft still months away, at the earliest.

Browns have allowed fewest yards through five games since 1971 - NBC Sports

At a time when the Dolphins are flirting on a weekly basis with the record for the most yards gained through a given number of games, the Browns are accomplishing the exact opposite.

NFL 2023 Week 6: Biggest questions, risers and takeaways - ESPN

NFL Nation reporters react to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game. Here's what we learned from Week 6.

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games - NFL.com

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Week 6 takeaways: 49ers finally falter; time for QB changes in New England, Atlanta? - The Athletic

Do the previously unbeaten 49ers have anything to worry about? And is it time for Falcons coach Arthur Smith to bench Desmond Ridder?

Week 6 NFL winners and losers: Jets defense steals the spotlight as Colts, Patriots endure QB woes - CBSSports.com

A roundup of Sunday's difference-makers (for better and worse)

2023 NFL trade deadline candidates, rumors and hypothetical trades | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We identified 15 potential NFL trade candidates ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.