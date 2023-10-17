Ugh. The morning after. Pete took some blame. Geno took some blame. Maybe a couple other cats should, too? Well, that’s up for debate. Our Seattle Seahawks have nary a choice but to amend their latest performance and prepare for another opportunity. The NFC is still very wide open. The ‘Hawks are just as close to 1st place in the NFC West as they were before Sunday’s game. Let’s see how they respond.

Seahawks News

Geno Smith played bad against the Bengals, there's no 'but' about it - Seaside Joe

Geno Smith had a bad game AND that's okay to say: Seaside Joe 1688

Geno Smith carried the blame but there were plenty of factors in why the Seahawks faltered - AP

If something doesn’t go right, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is usually quick to take the blame — even if he’s not completely at fault. Despite throwing for 323 yards, Smith tossed two interceptions, missed a couple of big play opportunities and at times appeared hesitant to throw.

I don’t think Geno Smith is the answer « Seahawks Draft Blog

Geno Smith isn’t a bad quarterback. Far from it.

Seattle Seahawks lament wasted chances in red zone in loss - Seattle Sports

"All the red zone stuff is where they got us, where we needed touchdowns,” Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said about Sunday's loss.

Seahawks' Carroll: What went right on defense, wrong on offense - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll dives into the positive day for his defense and rough showing on offense in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

Coming Off A Tough Loss, Seahawks Still See Potential For A “Terrific Season” - Seahawks.com

Despite falling to the Bengals in Week 6, the Seahawks came out of that game feeling good about the direction of the team.

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Takes Responsibility for Interceptions: 'Need to Be Better' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw two costly interceptions in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

NFC West News

Four 49ers Overreactions: Super Bowl teams don’t lose to third-string QBs - Niners Nation

Plus, the kicker, the quarterback, and the cornerbacks.

Four Takeaways From the 49ers' 19-17 Upset Loss to the Browns - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Here are the four things that were revealed in the 49ers' loss to the Browns.

Missed Opportunities Continue to Plague Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have been staying in games, but their tendency to create nothing out of something continues to kill offensive momentum.

Red Rain Podcast: LAR 26 ARZ 9 Questions about JG, Kyler, Dobbs, DJ, Hollywood and Zaven - Revenge of the Birds

How are fans feeling about yesterday’s game vs the Rams? Here are Kyle’s and my thoughts and questions.

Rams lose Kyren Williams and backup to injury: Will Zach Evans start? - Turf Show Times

Rams’ Kyren Williams had an MRI and Ronnie Rivers could go on IR

Sean McVay Provides 'Challenging' Injury Update on Star Running Backs - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams will be without two key playmakers for at least the near future.

Around The NFL

Raiders player felt 'disrespected' by Bill Belichick after Sunday's win - Larry Brown Sports

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman and former New England Patriot Adam Butler felt "disrespected" by Bill Belichick on Sunday.

Cowboys' offense struggles, but Dak Prescott makes enough plays to beat Chargers - Yahoo Sports

The Cowboys got the one long drive they needed to have Monday night.

Jim Irsay: Anthony Richardson is likely out for the season - NBC Sports

The first-round pick injured his shoulder in Week 5.

Scott Van Pelt's One Big Thing - No more unbeaten teams in Week 6 - ESPN

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first losses, while the Detroit Lions -- who are now tied for the best record in the NFL -- racked up another impressive win. Scott Van Pelt breaks down the unexpected happenings of Week 6.

Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 6 games - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL execs on Super Bowl favorites, plus Broncos woes and a Giants-Vikings predicament: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Nearly half of the league's teams have reason to believe they're title contenders, but they all have questions, too.

NFL Week 6 overreactions, reality checks: 49ers overusing Christian McCaffrey? Lions best team in NFC? - CBSSports.com

Which of the storylines are overreactions and which are reality?

NFL Week 6: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Tyreek Hill headline PFF's NFL Week 6 Team of the Week.