 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Hip drop tackle’ that injured Geno Smith could be outlawed by NFL

A major rule change could be in the works soon.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was fortunate to have avoided serious injury when he was tackled by New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The “hip drop tackle” was started in the field of play and carried out of bounds, which by current NFL rules does not merit a personal foul flag.

Understandably, Smith wasn’t happy about the play and he missed a couple of series with that knee and ankle injury. And yet, because it was a legal hit and Smith later got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty later in the game, he was the one who was fined while Simmons had no punishment.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed on Tuesday that the league has studied this type of tackle and how it disproportionately causes injury compared to other tackles. And for that reason, the league is taking a closer look at the legality of the hip drop and whether this should be banned.

We’re in the middle of the season so no changes are coming until at least next offseason, when the competition committee gets involved. I’m sure Geno would love for this tackle to be turned into a penalty in 2024.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...