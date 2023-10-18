Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’ve got a new Seahawks Reacts survey cooked up fresh just for you!

I’m not sure how low the confidence rating will drop after Seattle’s 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but hopefully it’s not precipitous given how many positives you could take away from that game. You know the drill by now on that front.

This week the Seahawks take on the 1-5 Arizona Cardinals, who regularly give Seattle fits but especially at Lumen Field. Seattle is a heavy favorite against Arizona, expected to be among the NFL’s worst and by record they are, but their performances indicate baseline competence. Will the Seahawks win narrowly, comfortably, or actually lose and cause us all to panic?

Lastly, Jaxon Smith-Njigba definitely had a chance for his first NFL touchdown, but it didn’t materialize. He still had 4 catches for 48 yards for his most productive day of his young career. Will this be the weekend we see JSN in the end zone? Or will that have to wait another week? Call your shot! I guarantee one of you in the comments will say “as long as Geno Smith actually sees him wide open” or something to that effect.

