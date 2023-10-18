In Today’s Links: Should the Seattle Seahawks bench Geno for real tho?; How did Jamal Adams look in his first full game back in over a year?; the proverbial ‘Hawks mailbag; and much, much more. Our team’s performance has inspired loads of uneasiness and questions, and some of them may be answered this Sunday afternoon against the University of Phoenix Cardinals (a scrappy lot, indeed!). The season moves forward. Potential temps and exaggerates. Possibilities promise endless rewards and riches. Reality will present a very clear and defined answer in the form of either a playoff berth or a reserve seat on a comfortable coach cushion.

#np the Inevitable by Squirrel Nut Zippers (maybe a repeat suggestion??)

Seahawks News

Bench Geno Smith? Seahawks fans enter 'Derek Carr Phase' of QB Debates - Seaside Joe

SEAHAWKS HOT TAKES, BY YOU: Seaside Joe 1689

Geno Smith takes blame, but plenty of reasons Seahawks faltered - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith needed to be better in some critical moments, but he didn't need to shoulder all the blame for this loss.

How did Seahawks' Jamal Adams play in first full game back? - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus shares his thoughts on how Jamal Adams played in his first full game back from injury for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks Mailbag - 10-17-2023 - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seahawks’ D flashes high ceiling vs. Bengals: ‘We haven’t scratched the surface’ - The Athletic

Finally at full strength with Jamal Adams healthy, the Seahawks' defense hounded Joe Burrow and company in the second half Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks Report Card: Top Performers in 17-13 Loss to Cincinnati Bengals - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though they couldn't find a way to finish drives with the game on the line, the Seattle Seahawks put up a valiant fight in a 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Reporter Corbin Smith revisits the game and dishes out his top five grades along with other notable performances at Paycor Stadium in Week 6.

NFC West News

49ers news: Breaking down Brock Purdy’s struggles in loss to Browns - Niners Nation

We discuss Brock Purdy’s play in a tough game against the Browns.

The 49ers Have Put Jake Moody in an Impossible Position - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers have put Jake Moody in an impossible position.

Expect Kyler Murray, Budda Baker Back Soon - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says the Cardinals' best two players could be returning at the same time.

Arizona Cardinals near bottom of NFL Week 7 Power Rankings - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are in the bottom of all NFL power rankings.

Rams have allowed fewest passing TDs in NFL despite no investment in DB - Turf Show Times

At this rate, LA Rams’ Raheem Morris’ days as a defensive coordinator are numbered

Sean McVay Discusses Los Angeles Rams' Usage of 'Cheat' Motion - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have officially hopped on the cheat motion bandwagon, adding more to the arsenal of head coach Sean McVay.

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings: After top teams stumble, who is the NFL's best team? - Yahoo Sports

It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.

NFL considers banning hip-drop tackles - NBC Sports

The league says the hip-drop tackle increases risk of injury by 25 times the rate of a standard tackle.

NFL Week 7 Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN

There are no undefeated NFL teams, so who tops Power Rankings in Week 7? And what lessons have we learned from every team this season?

NFL TRUE OR FALSE: Rock bottom for Pats? Dallas and Cincinnati BACK? Brock Purdy fraudulent? - NFL.com

Have the Patriots hit rock bottom? Are the Cowboys and Bengals BACK? Is Brock Purdy fraudulent? Adam Schein answers those questions -- and more -- in this TRUE OR FALSE edition of the Schein Nine.

Move the Sticks: MNF recap, QBs regressing this season & Week 7 rookie draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Dolphins move ahead of 49ers; Browns, Jets rising - The Athletic

The Athletic's NFL Power Rankings look at the value of each team's victories through six weeks of the season.

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 6: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill MVP? Do the Eagles need RB help? - CBSSports.com

Here's what we learned about each NFL team in Week 6

Grading all 31 first-round picks after Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Houston Texans edge defender Will Anderson Jr. were among the first-round standouts in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.