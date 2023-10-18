Seahawks promote Cody Thompson from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks had an open spot on the 53 man roster, after moving safety Coby Bryant to injured reserve Saturday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the disastrous performance of the Seattle offensive line against the Bengals, many fans wondered if the free roster spot would be used to promote offensive lineman Jason Peters from the practice squad to the active roster.

Wednesday afternoon the Seahawks answered that question, and they did indeed fill the roster spot with a member of the practice squad, but it was not Peters.

Through the first five games of the season, Cody Thompson has played 66 special teams snaps, which is good for seventh most on the team, and the Seahawks are undefeated in games in which Thompson records a reception. Thompson began the year on the 53 man roster, but was waived and moved to the practice squad ahead of Week 4, before being elevated for each of the last two games the Hawks have played.

His role on special teams does not make his return to the 53 man roster all that much of a surprise, however, it does raise questions about what the team plans to do at the position in the coming weeks. Dee Eskridge, selected just ahead of Creed Humphrey in the 2020 NFL Draft, is eligible to return from suspension after Week 7 and Dareke Young is eligible to come off injured reserve once he is healthy.