The Seattle Seahawks are getting prepared to take on the Arizona Cardinals, and Pete Carroll took to the podium on Wednesday to field some questions before practice. He provided a variety of injury updates and even shared a few observations of note. Interestingly enough, Carroll detailed how this Cardinals team is much different from the one that they have faced in recent years, from the coaching staff to the personnel.

Pete Carroll on the “new” Arizona Cardinals the Seahawks will face Sunday ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/7oLri8YOeK — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 18, 2023

As expected, Carroll fielded a question about DK Metcalf and the recent talk around his weekly (and costly) penalties. Obviously, Carroll is taking the reasonable reaction here... which is not to have one. DK is a competitor, and he is also an adult. He will make the change.

Pete Carroll on DK Metcalf's penalties for Seahawks: "We all have to acknowledge it...He knows he's got to clean it up.



"He's got to get it done."



(This may be a recording) — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 18, 2023

One of the biggest injury updates had to do with the team’s recovering right tackle, Abe Lucas. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks are likely to be without Lucas for at least this game and possibly longer.

Seahawks RT Abe Lucas (knee) won't practice this week, per Pete Carroll. Carroll said Monday he likely won't play Sunday vs. Arizona, but not even practicing suggests he's not as close to getting back from IR as Carroll thought he was last week. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 18, 2023

The news for backup tackle Jake Curhan — who is similarly afflicted with a nagging injury of his own — is more encouraging, as he did at least participate in walkthroughs.

Pete Carroll said Abe Lucas won't return to practice this week. Jake Curhan went through walkthrough today.



Jason Peters had a sore quad last week that they slow-played as he works to get ready. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 18, 2023

As a follow up on this note, you may remember that Seahawks legend Jason Peters has been dealing with an injury recently, as well. While he would likely be seeing snaps at guard if healthy, his experience at tackle would have been a plus given the injuries to both Lucas and Curhan. Unfortunately, it sounds like he suffered a setback.

Pete Carroll says Jason Peters had a setback with a quad muscle last week. But indicates it's not overly serious. Notes team doesn't have to give specifics on practice squad players. https://t.co/eOvIzaq2P8 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 18, 2023

The update on corner Coby Bryant is similarly not wonderful, but he doesn’t need surgery, so it could be worse. As was reported recently, the team placed him on IR, keeping him out until at least Week 10. The audio is a bit hard to hear below, but basically Pete says that the toe injury that Bryant is currently dealing with is similar to the one that he dealt with previously (I assume he means over the summer), which took a bit of time to return from. For the record, the previous injury was reported in early June, and Bryant was ready to go when the team opened camp in late July. This means that if he is on a similar timeline, he could realistically return as soon as he is eligible, which would be for the Washington Commanders game.

Pete Carroll on reason why team put Coby Bryant on IR. #Seahawks ⁦@CascadiasportsN⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ns9w1H0DbE — MazvitaMaraire (@MazvitaMaraire) October 18, 2023

On a positive note, Pete Carroll did take some time to reflect on the breakout campaign the Boye Mafe seems to be putting together. He has a sack in three straight games after missing the Detroit Lions contest and generally looks much improved following a quiet but encouraging rookie season. According to Pro Football Focus, Mafe is the 15th highest graded Edge defender against the run, and 22nd overall among players with at least 100 snaps.