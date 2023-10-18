Damien Lewis returns as Evan Brown misses practice with a hip injury

The Seattle Seahawks were back on the practice field Wednesday in preparation for the first installment of Beak Week of the 2023 season, with the Arizona Cardinals scheduled to visit Lumen Field Sunday afternoon. Fresh off a stinging loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, the initial injury report for the week was much shorter than it has been so far this season, which is certainly welcome.

Here's the Seahawks' injury report for today. All five of their starting offensive linemen were either limited or non-participants. pic.twitter.com/8E8sezpaYU — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 18, 2023

However, what is not refreshing is to see the offensive line continue to battle injury issues. Specifically, center Evan Brown has been the healthiest member of the Seattle offensive line, missing just a half dozen snaps so far this season. However, on Wednesday Brown did not practice, and neither did Jake Curhan, who has been playing at right tackle since Abe Lucas was lost in the season opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

On the flip side of the health picture, Damien Lewis returned to practice, while DK Metcalf was on the sidelines nursing the rib injury suffered in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions and the hip injury sustained against the Bengals. Lastly, running back Zach Charbonnet was held out of practice with a hamstring injury, which could help explain why he had no touches after the 9:47 mark of the second quarter against Cincinnati.