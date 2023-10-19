I think I’ve finally found a title for the Seattle Seahawks themed open threads, so I’ll stick with “The Open Field” for now.

Anyway, the NFL trade deadline is on Halloween at 1 PM PT, and while this ain’t like the NBA or MLB trade deadlines, you should still see some activity. Mecole Hardman just got traded back to the Kansas City Chiefs from the New York Jets, and the Rams dealt Van Jefferson and Cam Akers elsewhere earlier in the season.

What will our Seahawks do? Should they be buyers? Will they let go of any players and land some future draft picks?

I don’t want to speculate too heavily on potential trade block players for Seattle, but Devin Bush Jr being a healthy scratch last week felt a little ominous. Mike Jackson Sr is good enough to be a starting cornerback in the NFL (or at least merit playing time) but he finds himself behind Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, and Tre Brown on the depth chart. A team like the Philadelphia Eagles or Buffalo Bills could probably use a starting corner at this point given their injuries and inconsistent play.

No, DK Metcalf is not getting traded. Don’t be silly.

As for who the Seahawks could bring in? If they want another quality pass rusher then Brian Burns could be shopped by the Carolina Panthers, but that’s probably a non-starter unless Seattle is willing to part ways with a first-round pick. Burns’ salary is also $16 million so... yeah, I know I made him our lead image, but realistically he’s not a Seahawk.

Let us know what you think in the comments! Is it time for Pete Carroll and John Schneider to start wheeling and dealing?