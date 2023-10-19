In Today’s Links: a breakdown of the Dre’Mont Jones sack last Sunday for the ‘Hawks; commentary on DK Metcalf’s comments regarding his proclivity to garner completely unnecessary unnecessary roughness penalties; what Pete Carroll’s energy means to the Seattle Seahawks (through the eyes of Doug Baldwin); positive notes; and more. Just a few more days ‘til we face off against the Cardinals back home in Seattle. Hit the links and soak it up! Thanks for being here.

#np Zembu by Zbigniew Seifert

Seahawks News

Which Seahawks defensive players are guaranteed to be back in 2024? - Seaside Joe

Jamal Adams, Devon Witherspoon, Jarran Reed have transformed the Seahawks defense: Seaside Joe 1690

Doug Baldwin talks to Adam Schefter about Pete Carroll’s energy - Seahawks Wire

Seahawks great Doug Baldwin was a guest on Adam Schefter's podcast earlier this week.

Scouting notes: Michael Penix Jr, Tyler Van Dyke & Drake Maye « Seahawks Draft Blog

This has been a slightly elongated week for me in terms of watching tape. The guy who usually produces it got married over the weekend, so today was the first day he published material. I was able to watch Notre Dame vs USC on British TV on Saturday.

Seahawks Football 101 – Dre Jones gets huge sack as D shines - Seattle Sports

Dre'Mont Jones' big sack goes under the microscope in the latest Football 101 video by Seattle Seahawks radio color commentator Dave Wyman.

K.J. on Seahawks WR DK Metcalf's penalties: 'Can't be doing that' - Seattle Sports

K.J. Wright shared why he's not happy with DK Metcalf's latest penalty as well as the Seattle Seahawks coaches' handling of the situation.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Bird Talk - Seahawks.com

Michael Bumpus and Nasser Kyobe preview Sunday vs. the Cardinals at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Focusing on 'Positives Moving Forward' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks lost a very winnable game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but head coach Pete Carroll says there were plenty of positives to come from the game.

NFC West News

49ers Kicker: Moody missed field goal may have been influenced by the wind. - Niners Nation

So why was it wide right? Mother Nature

Did the 49ers' Loss to the Browns Expose Brock Purdy's Flaws? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Cleveland Browns exposed Brock Purdy's flaws.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is Looking to Prove a Point - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals WR and good friend of Kyler Murray in Marquise Brown told reporters today the franchise quarterback is looking to prove a point.

Cardinals designate QB Kyler Murray off PUP list, Budda Baker off IR - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals’ two Pro Bowl players on either sides of the ball for Arizona, Kyler and Budda, are back practicing with the team today

Sean McVay talks Derion Kendrick and prepping for the Steelers - Turf Show Times

The coach talks about a few different topics in this one.

Rookie DT Kobie Turner Reveals 'Favorite Moment' With Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner explains that one of his teammates made the moment even more special.

Around The NFL

Dan Campbell answers whether Jared Goff is an MVP candidate - Larry Brown Sports

Dan Campbell answered whether Jared Goff is an MVP candidate. He's having a standout season for the 5-1 Detroit Lions.

Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa are co-MVP favorites, but it shouldn't be that close - Yahoo Sports

Has Patrick Mahomes been playing at his normal level this season?

Four Verts: Lamar Jackson's MVP level is carrying Ravens' offense, and a surprise AFC playoff contender - Yahoo Sports

Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.

Mike McCarthy shrugs at Jerry Jones's constant commentary - NBC Sports

In his first NFL head-coaching job, Mike McCarthy worked for a team that didn't have an owner.

NFL MVP 2023: Ranking top candidates to win award, odds - ESPN

Who has the early edge in the NFL MVP race? Whose stock is rising? We rank the top candidates and answer big questions.

NFL RB Index, Week 7: Five running backs who could be on the move ahead of trade deadline - NFL.com

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies five running backs who could be on the move ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline. Plus, he updates his top 15 RBs heading into Week 7.

Mueller: How to work the NFL trade deadline from a GM’s perspective - The Athletic

NFL teams have shown a growing willingness to make deals in-season, but there are a number of key facets to making a good one.

2023 NFL trade deadline: 10 players who need to be dealt to a new team, with Davante Adams headlining - CBSSports.com

These 10 players need to get out of bad situations to revive their careers

10 trades NFL teams should make ahead of the 2023 trade deadline | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We dive into 10 potential trades ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline, including Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.