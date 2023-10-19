Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 107: Michael-Shawn Dugar

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~

The Athletic’s stellar reporter joins the fellas to break down what went wrong against the Bengals (8:01), the two sides of the DK Metcalf coin (25:47), whether Geno Smith is still the guy (39:13), the Seahawks’ defensive resurgence (47:12), and an inbound game against the Cardinals (59:28). Also, do we need to adjust our expectations for the rest of the season (1:07:48)?

