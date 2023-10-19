Two practices down, one to go, and potentially one more Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman lost for a game due to injury?

For the second day in a row, center Evan Brown sat out practice with a hip injury. If he can’t go, then rookie Olu Oluwatimi gets his first NFL start. Brown did have a couple of snaps missed against the Detroit Lions, so Oluwatimi has had some regular season reps. A Brown injury means the Seahawks could complete the entire set of Week 1 starting OL missing at least one game due to injury.

Backup running back Zach Charbonnet has also missed both days of practice with a hamstring injury. There wasn’t anything mentioned about injury to Charbonnet after the Cincinnati Bengals game, but this is worth monitoring. Phil Haynes was also a DNP with his calf injury, and at this point I’d just ignore DK Metcalf’s DNPs since it’s obvious they’re taking it lightly with his rib injury.

Jake Curhan, Damien Lewis, and Charles Cross were all limited with ankle injuries, likewise for Tyler Lockett and Artie Burns. Tre Brown has a toe injury but he was a full participant so he’s in good shape to play.

Here’s the full practice report for Thursday. We’ll know game designations on Friday: