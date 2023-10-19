WATCH: Marshawn Lynch lets Saints fans know he’s sorry about ‘Beastquake’

Thursday Night Football is in New Orleans this week, which means Marshawn Lynch is in town for another episode of ‘N Yo City.

Of course, one of the most iconic plays in NFL postseason history was Marshawn’s “Beastquake” touchdown run that sent the reigning Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints out of the postseason. The Seattle Seahawks, winners of the NFC West with a 7-9 record, were given almost no chance to topple New Orleans, but Lynch personally shoved, bulldozed, and steamrolled almost the entire Saints defense before tastefully back-splashing into the end zone.

Damn, how about we watch it again?

.@MoneyLynch. Wild Card Round.



BEASTQUAKE!



This happened eight years ago today. (via @NFLThrowback) pic.twitter.com/nvkSv5tTss — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2019

And now it’s time to watch Marshawn in New Orleans, reminding everyone about “Beastquake” and apologizing for his role in turning the Saints defense into his personal demolition derby.

“Sorry about the BeastQuake.”



Never forget when Marshawn reminded Saints fans about his legendary touchdown. pic.twitter.com/0nqfE5QCCs — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 20, 2023

Gotta love Lynch flipping the sign upside down so the person standing on their head can read it, too. And speaking of flipping...

Hey, Marshawn knows a thing or two about the middle finger. I don’t know if he ever apologized to Darrell Bevell for this.