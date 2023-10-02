Seahawks vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

For the first time this season, the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) will be playing under the bright lights in primetime. While Seattle is trying to avoid falling back to .500, the New York Giants (1-2) are aiming to get to .500 for the first time this season.

After a lackluster opening day loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks have bounced back with consecutive wins, scoring 37 points apiece along the way. Geno Smith has been well protected by an offensive line missing both starting tackles, and the running game is led by the dynamic duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Defensively, Seattle is getting Jamal Adams back for the first time since Week 1 of last season, and Riq Woolen also returns to the lineup. However, nickel corners Coby Bryant and Artie Burns are both out, so perhaps we’ll see some slot time for rookie Devon Witherspoon.

Daniel Jones has been beaten up and his turnover issues have resurfaced to start the year. Saquon Barkley is unlikely to play with his ankle injury, whereas starting left tackle Andrew Thomas is definitely out due to his own injury. The Giants’ only win this season was from 28-7 down to the Arizona Cardinals, and their two losses saw them fail to crack 200 yards of offense. If nothing else, the Giants defense is going to blitz whether it works or not. That’s the style Wink Martindale prefers, and that’s what the Seahawk will have to contend with tonight at The Meadowlands.

Here are all the details Seahawks fans need on this prime-time offering, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Monday, October 2, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

Channel: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 (ManningCast)/ESPN+

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (sideline reporter: Lisa Salters)

Location: Metlife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | ESPN+ | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Big Blue View

Odds

The Seahawks are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 47.5.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/10: L 30-13 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 2, 9/17: W 37-31 (OT) at Detroit Lions

Week 3, 9/24: W 37-27 vs. Carolina Panthers

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): at New York Giants (5:15 PM PT, ESPN)

Week 5, 10/8: BYE

Week 6, 10/15: at Cincinnati Bengals (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 7, 10/22: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/29: vs. Cleveland Browns (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 17, 12/31: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)