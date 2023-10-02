Seahawks vs. Giants, Week 4: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap

The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) are on the road for their next two games, starting with a ‘Monday Night Football’ showdown with the New York Giants (1-2). Seattle is coming off a home win over the Carolina Panthers, whereas the Giants are well-rested but coming off a heavy loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Both of these teams were surprise playoff entrants in 2022, and the Giants took it a step further by winning a playoff game. The Seahawks have bounced back quite well from their opening day loss to the Los Angeles Rams, whereas the Giants have largely looked poor save for the 2nd half against the Arizona Cardinals. In fairness, the Giants have lost to a pair of top NFC contenders in the 49ers and Cowboys, so maybe this game will be a fairer evaluation of how good they are (or aren’t). Seattle has never lost at Metlife Stadium and indeed this is the venue where the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, so let’s see if the undefeated run can continue and Pete Carroll’s group can get to 3-1 before the bye!

This is a live summary, with a full recap and highlights coming once the game is over. The paragraph you see right now will vanish in a little over three hours. This is effectively a running commentary separate from the game threads (which is where you should still comment during the games), and refreshing this page will produce the latest highlights and updates. When the game ends, this turns into a post-game hangout for the comments section!

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Scoring Summary

Seahawks Injury Report

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks have a bye week, then they head back on the road on Sunday, October 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at 10 AM PT on CBS.