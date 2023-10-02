Our Seattle Seahawks face off against the New York Football Giants later today and I personally could not be more excited. A chance for our team to play in prime time, mostly always a treat for the ‘Hawks. Geno gets his revenge game; Part 2: Back in the Swamp. Jamal returns to the field (we think!!). An improving defense! An emerging offense! They are all watching usand they are all gonna cheer. MNF and a 3-1 start awaits. Gear up, strap in, let’s go.

Seahawks News

Seahawks All-22: DK Metcalf, Jarran Reed, Nick Bellore earn their checks - Seaside Joe

Reviewing the play of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Jarran Reed against the Panthers in Week 3: Seaside Joe 1674

Seahawks hope play action will help blunt Giants' blitz-happy approach - The Seattle Times

Monday night's Giants versus Seahawks game will present some interesting contrasts in styles, especially when the Seahawks have the ball. Through the first three weeks, Martindale — in his second year with the Giants after four seasons in Baltimore — has called blitzes on 51.3% of plays, according to Pro Football Reference, more than all but the Minnesota Vikings. The Seahawks have been the most successful team so far this year in using play-action on offense — a scheme that can feast on blitzes and man coverage if the protection holds up.

Scouting & draft notes: 1st October « Seahawks Draft Blog

This was not a particularly enjoyable weekend of college football. Receiver Bru McCoy suffered a horrible injury in the Tennessee vs South Carolina game and Duke QB Riley Leonard appeared to suffer a potential season-ending injury right at the end of a battle with Notre Dame. Several other good players either didn’t play this weekend due to injuries or they suffered an injury during the game.

After 4 years with Giants, Love returns to New York with Seahawks - Seattle Sports

After spending the first four years of his career with the Giants, Julian Love returns to New York as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Seahawks-Giants on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks face the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football."

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants: Key Matchups to Watch on Monday Night Football - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With both teams dealing with injuries along their offensive lines, the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants could face a tall task trying to protect for Geno Smith and Daniel Jones against talented defensive lines. Reporter Corbin Smith details six matchups to watch at MetLife Stadium in Week 4.

NFC West News

49ers news: Christian McCaffrey and the offense withstand the Cardinals 35-16 - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey had a banner day.

Christian McCaffrey Carries the 49ers to 35-16 Victory Over the Cardinals - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Christian McCaffrey is looking like an early MVP candidate as he ran rampant over the Cardinals to lead the 49ers to a 35-16 victory.

Coach Jonathan Gannon Proud of Arizona Cardinals Despite Another Loss - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals fell short against the San Francisco 49ers, though head coach Jonathan Gannon said he was pleased with how his team fought.

Arizona Cardinals show some fight in loss to San Francisco 49ers - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals played hard, but just could not keep up with the Niners.

Rams-Colts Winners & Losers: Puka Nacua’s first TD catch was special - Turf Show Times

Rookie WR Puka Nacua’s first touchdown catch gives Rams overtime victory

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Notebook: Puka Nacua Saves the Day - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua caught the game-winning touchdown in the 29-23 overtime thriller against the Indianapolis Colts.

Around The NFL

NFL Winners and Losers: Matt Eberflus' days as Bears coach have to be numbered after awful decision - Yahoo Sports

The Bears made a strange decision late in their loss to the Broncos.

Jerry Jones calls Cowboys handing Bill Belichick his most lopsided loss "surreal" - NBC Sports

The Cowboys sent Tom Brady into retirement in January, beating the Buccaneers 31-14 in the wild card round.

NFL 2023 Week 4: Biggest questions, risers and takeaways - ESPN

NFL Nation reporters react to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game. Here's what we learned from Week 4.

NFL Week 4 takeaways: Bills deflate Dolphins; Bears collapse; what’s the 49ers’ weakness? - The Athletic

Writers Dan Pompei, Jeff Howe and Ted Nguyen give their thoughts on storylines from Sunday's games.

NFL Week 4 grades: Bills earn an 'A' for destroying Dolphins; Bengals, Steelers and Browns all get an 'F' - CBSSports.com

Here are the Week 4 grades for every team