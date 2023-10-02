Seahawks elevate Cody Thompson and Lance Boykin for MNF

The Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants are set to close out Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season from MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football, in a game that both teams need in order to keep pace with their respective division leaders.

For the Seahawks, they not only need a win to keep pace with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, but a loss would drop them into a tie with the Los Angeles Rams, giving the Rams second place based on the head to head win in the season opener. For the Giants, a loss to Seattle would drop New York to a full three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, meaning both teams are likely to be highly motivated Monday evening.

In any case, with Jon Rhattigan now on the active roster, Cody Thompson is the special teams elevation this week, along with cornerback Lance Boykin.

For those unfamiliar with Boykin, the young cornerback signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina, and when he sees the field against the Giants it will be the first regular season action of his career. The fact that the team elevated Boykin certainly shows that there are concerns about the depth in the secondary for the Hawks, with so many of the cornerbacks on the roster currently battling injuries.