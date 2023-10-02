Nick Bellore ruled out for MNF against Giants

Ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants, the Seattle Seahawks elevated Cody Thompson from the practice squad for special teams help Monday afternoon. That move did not come as a surprise, as Thompson is among the team leaders in special teams snaps through the first three games of the season, and he effectively traded roster spots with Jon Rhattigan, who was promoted to the active roster after running out of practice squad elevations.

Now, as kickoff approaches, the need for Thompson to contribute on special teams could grow, as the Hawks announced that special teams captain and special teams snaps leader Nick Bellore will miss the game Monday night.

.@Seahawks LB Nick Bellore is Out for tonight’s game and is traveling back to Seattle for the birth of his child. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 2, 2023

For those curious about the timing, Monday marks 275 days, or 39 weeks and 2 days, since New Year’s Day when the Seahawks defeated the New York Jets, which just so happens to be the team for which Bellore played during his first four seasons in the league.

So, regardless of whether you believe in coincidences, a big congratulations to the Bellore family.