Jamal Adams active, set to return against Giants

When the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants take to the field at MetLife for Monday Night Football there will be no shortage of storylines. Both teams are looking to keep pace with the undefeated leader of their division, while the Seahawks return to the stadium where they won the Lombardi trophy nearly a decade ago.

However, it's likely that no story will receive as much attention as the return to action of Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who is set to play for the first time since suffering a torn quadriceps tendon in the season opening victory over the Denver Broncos in 2022.

The Seahawks have announced their inactives, and Adams is officially a member of the 48-man gameday roster for the first time in 55 weeks.

The full list of inactives is: