Good news: Seahawks lead 14-3 at halftime.

Bad news: Geno Smith is hurt. Damien Lewis is hurt. Phil Haynes is hurt. Jamal Adams is hurt. Seattle needs multiple bye weeks at this point.

Drew Lock, it’s all up to you!

