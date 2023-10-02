 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks Win! Seahawks defense crushes Giants in 24-3 romp

Injury Updates: Jamal Adams ruled out following head injury

In a short lived return, Jamal Adams made his presence felt before exiting the game

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have been waiting for Jamal Adams to return from injury, and Jamal Adams was ready to come back, and he did just in time to take on the New York Giants. But his return to the field was unfortunately short-lived; on a Daniel Jones scramble in the first quarter, Adams dove to make a tackle short of the sticks; while he succeeded in bringing Jones down, he also took a bad shot to the head from one of the QB’s knees, as replay showed. He was slow to get up before clearly staggering as he was helped off the field.

He was seen leaving the field with medical staff for further evaluation; while the team is officially ruling his return as questionable, a concussion would clearly mean an early end to his evening. Hopefully this isn’t the case, and if it is, hopefully he can make a swift and full recovery. Stay tuned for further updates as more news becomes available.

UPDATE:

Adams has been ruled out.

