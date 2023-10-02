Phil Haynes officially ruled out for the game

The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their starting guards for the rest of the game; the team has officially ruled Phil Haynes out for the remainder of the night. He suffered a calf injury during the first half of the Monday Night Football.

.@Seahawks injury update: G Phil Haynes will not return (calf). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 3, 2023

Anthony Bradford is currently playing in relief of Haynes. The team also has Ben Brown on the roster, but he was a healthy scratch ahead of the game, making him inactive tonight. Already light on experience against one of the most aggressive, if not the most aggressive, defenses in the NFL, the Hawks young line will be tasked with opening holes and providing protection against a defensive front that is filled with the likes of Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

In the meantime, the Seahawks continue to hold the lead in the second quarter against a New York Giants squad that has been playing very well so far, outside of the strip sack that led to the Seahawks touchdown.