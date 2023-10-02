 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Phil Haynes officially ruled out for the game

Already down both starters at tackle, the Seahawks will now be without a third member of the Week 1 starting offensive line.

NFL: SEP 17 Seahawks at Lions Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their starting guards for the rest of the game; the team has officially ruled Phil Haynes out for the remainder of the night. He suffered a calf injury during the first half of the Monday Night Football.

Anthony Bradford is currently playing in relief of Haynes. The team also has Ben Brown on the roster, but he was a healthy scratch ahead of the game, making him inactive tonight. Already light on experience against one of the most aggressive, if not the most aggressive, defenses in the NFL, the Hawks young line will be tasked with opening holes and providing protection against a defensive front that is filled with the likes of Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

In the meantime, the Seahawks continue to hold the lead in the second quarter against a New York Giants squad that has been playing very well so far, outside of the strip sack that led to the Seahawks touchdown.

