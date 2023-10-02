 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Geno Smith suffers injury, Drew Lock playing against Giants

Geno Smith went down awkwardly and is being evaluated for further injury; Drew Lock will start in his place

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Drew Lock is about to see some significant snaps. Geno Smith went down awkwardly late in the second quarter before getting up, clearly in some pain. Replay showed Geno’s ankles/lower legs bend awkwardly under Isaiah Simmons while the New York Giants defender was dragging him down along the sideline. While he initially went over to the sideline with an obvious limp, he was somehow able to return to the field without missing a snap. While he managed to finish out the drive, he was clearly in some pain and was moving awkwardly. During the ensuing Giants drive, Geno headed into the injury tent.

In a heated moment, words were exchanged between Smith and Xavier McKinney immediately following his return from the Seahawks sideline; McKinney wasn’t the player who made the tackle, so it is not exactly clear what led to this confrontation, but the teams managed to avoid a bench clearer. Drew Lock is headed out onto the field to take over for Smith; stay tuned for an official update on the extent and severity of Smith’s injury.

