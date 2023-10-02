WATCH: Devon Witherspoon with a pick 6!

The New York Giants were threatening to make a game of things, with a long drive late in the third quarter, with the possibility of cutting the lead of the Seattle Seahawks down to a field goal.

Daniel Jones had led the Giants offense into the red zone, and had scrambled for a first down that set New York up with first and goal at the six yard line looking to get back into the game. However, Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon had other plans. Already having himself a phenomenal game, and has used this primetime appearance on Monday Night Football as a chance to show what he can do.

Already having recorded a half dozen tackles, a pair of sacks and three quarterback hits on the night, Witherspoon decided to effectively ice the game with a 97 yard pick six to give the Seahawks a commanding 21-3 lead late in the third quarter.

So, who has doubts about how Seattle spent the fifth overall pick?