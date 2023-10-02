Injury bug continues to hit Seahawks offensive line

It’s been an injury filled first half for the Seattle Seahawks in their showdown with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, with several key members of the team heading to the injury tent, including strong safety Jamal Adams, right guard Phil Haynes, quarterback Geno Smith and now left guard Damien Lewis.

The Seahawks offensive line has endured a wave of injuries this season, with left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abe Lucas both out for the third straight game with injuries suffered in the season opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

With both Haynes and Lewis out of the game at the moment, the Seahawks have moved starting center Evan Brown to left guard while putting rookie Olu Oluwatimi in at center, while Anthony Bradford is in at right guard. This is one of the least experienced offensive lines in recent NFL history, with Brown being the grizzled veteran of the group with 27 career starts under his belt.