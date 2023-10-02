The Seattle Seahawks traveled to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, and we got a prime time performance to remember. While the story of the night early on seemed to be focused almost entirely on a barrage of injuries and all around sloppy play, Devon Witherspoon showed up big and provided the spark that turned the game into a display of defensive dominance. He housed his first NFL interception, and that.... is amazing. Not only did he put the skids on the Giants’ best drive of the entire evening, he also had two sacks and led the team in QB hits, according to ESPN. And he wasn’t alone in harassing Daniel Jones and the New York offense; everybody got in on the fun! Even Drew Lock got to lead a touchdown drive during Geno Smith’s brief absence; fortunately, he seemed to escape major injury, making Lock’s cameo that much more enjoyable.

The team gets to head into the Bye Week riding a three game winning streak and a growing sense of confidence in this roster. Everybody is feeling the excitement... this squad is heating up. Also, 11 sacks?! Did you know that ties a team record?

SEAHAWKS WIN! pic.twitter.com/3jx2aMKy0O — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023

— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 3, 2023

11 sacks!? That ties the @Seahawks record for most in a single game (vs. L.A Raiders, 12/8/86). #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 3, 2023

Who’s got Seahawks D/ST in fantasy? — 12s (@12s) October 3, 2023

This was rookie CB Devon Witherspoon’s 3rd NFL game. He had 7 tackles, 2 sacks and a 97-yard pick-six. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 3, 2023

If Pete makes the playoffs we need to start a HOF dialogue, if we haven't already and I've just missed it.



He should get a little bonus credit for the USC years even though it's college. — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 3, 2023

Devon Witherspoon could have pulled ahead of Jalen Carter in sacks if he could’ve stripped Jones there — Brandan Schulze (@SeaHawkersPod) October 3, 2023

brian daboll’s gonna put all this pain and suffering into the nastiest first drive script you’ve ever seen against the bills. it’s gonna end with wan’dale throwing a WR reverse pass to jones for a TD and bills fans are gonna meltdown. final score: bills 31 giants 16 — victoria zeller (@dirtbagqueer) October 3, 2023

The Seahawks continue to win the Russ trade — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) October 3, 2023

People questioned "Why a DB?" That pick sex is why. — Lord Adorable (@DarthKripple) October 3, 2023

After ten sacks I might be close to forgiving Daniel Jones for his blatant cheap shot on Jamal Adams — Baker Breadman (@NFLonBread) October 3, 2023

STOP BEING MEAN TO DANIEL JONES HE IS A BABY THIS DEFENSE IS A BUZZSAW — HOT TAKES ANA (@FootballGirlAna) October 3, 2023

pete carroll fist pump into pelvic thrust nft NOW — now back to your regularly scheduled programming (@cmikesspinmove) October 3, 2023

"whatever it's the Giants and their offense sucks"



Missing the point. This is exactly what good defenses do to bad offenses — John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) October 3, 2023

Seahawks defense after some really early season struggles have 9 sacks, 2 interceptions, a fumble recovery, a defensive touchdown, and have allowed 3 points. — free haener committee (@wrongopinionman) October 3, 2023

Where the fuck do you throw the ball against this defense when they’re healthy? — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) October 3, 2023

Why would you play Devon Witherspoon in the slot you don’t draft a slot corner #5 overall?! — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 3, 2023

Cody Thompson now has more receiving yards than Bobo this season. — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) October 3, 2023

We may need to wait a bit longer to see him fully back, but Jamal Adams made his presence felt instantly upon returning to the field.

Wow. Jamal Adams is really back.



Seahawks have THAT DUDE back. pic.twitter.com/t4OHLHrfkp — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) October 3, 2023

Also, what’s with all the hate?