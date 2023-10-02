 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks Win! Seahawks defense crushes Giants in 24-3 romp

‘The Seahawks continue to win the Russ trade’ - Social media reacts to beatdown of Giants

11 sacks, a pick-6, and a whole lot of defensive dominance gave us plenty to cheer about

By DianeTaylor
Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks traveled to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, and we got a prime time performance to remember. While the story of the night early on seemed to be focused almost entirely on a barrage of injuries and all around sloppy play, Devon Witherspoon showed up big and provided the spark that turned the game into a display of defensive dominance. He housed his first NFL interception, and that.... is amazing. Not only did he put the skids on the Giants’ best drive of the entire evening, he also had two sacks and led the team in QB hits, according to ESPN. And he wasn’t alone in harassing Daniel Jones and the New York offense; everybody got in on the fun! Even Drew Lock got to lead a touchdown drive during Geno Smith’s brief absence; fortunately, he seemed to escape major injury, making Lock’s cameo that much more enjoyable.

The team gets to head into the Bye Week riding a three game winning streak and a growing sense of confidence in this roster. Everybody is feeling the excitement... this squad is heating up. Also, 11 sacks?! Did you know that ties a team record?

We may need to wait a bit longer to see him fully back, but Jamal Adams made his presence felt instantly upon returning to the field.

Also, what’s with all the hate?

