Injury Update: Jarran Reed questionable to return with shin injury

The Seattle Seahawks have been losing a seemingly inordinate number of players while taking on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, and we can now add Jarran Reed to that unfortunate list. According to the team PR department, he is officially questionable to return with a shin injury.

.@Seahawks injury update: NT Jarran Reed is Questionable (shin). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 3, 2023

Jarran Reed appeared to collide with a teammate, according to observers. He was able to get up and jog off the field, apparently, which is at least somewhat encouraging.

Jarran Reed limping and then starts jogging off the field. May have turned his ankle. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 3, 2023

At this point, there is no official update on the extent or severity of the injury beyond the statement above. With the game looking to be out of hand for the Giants and well within the grasp of the Seahawks, the team may elect to play it safe and keep Reed off the field for the rest of the evening. This may be the smartest move given the seemingly endless injuries that have befallen the roster tonight.