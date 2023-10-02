The Seattle Seahawks defense hammered the hapless New York Giants offense on their way to a 24-3 Monday Night Football road win, and former Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning was having a rough time sitting through it all on the “ManningCast” feed.

Manning famously threw 5 interceptions as the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks pummeled the Giants in a 23-0 shutout at MetLife Stadium, and his successor Daniel Jones had a similarly bad performance on Monday night. Jones was sacked 10 times and had a trio of turnovers, including the dagger pick-6 by rookie phenom Devon Witherspoon.

We know that Eli is pulling for the Giants and Peyton is just disgusted by any bad quarterback play he sees, so Witherspoon’s touchdown is even better when it produces classic Manningface.

"Oh no. Oh no. Oh no. Oh no." - Eli Manning on Daniel Jones' interception returned 97 yards for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/auFeLXiyFm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 3, 2023

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. A double dose of Manningface has to be worth a million words.