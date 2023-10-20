The Seattle Seahawks are looking to recover, and they will have a chance to do so at home base, as the Arizona Cardinals will pay visit to Lumen Field. Meanwhile, the 3-3 LA Rams are set to host the 3-2 Pittsburgh Steelers in what should be a decently contested game. While these games are exciting as Seahawks fans, it is hard for me to not hide my excitement for that Sunday night game. The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Two 5-1 squads enter, only one leaves. Then the other one leaves slightly later after being declared the victor. Oh, did I mention the thrilling firepower that this game should showcase in the form of two legit Super Bowl contenders? Yes, I I am pretty sure I did... most certainly.

Let’s make some picks!

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks — 1:05pm — FOX — O/U 44.5

The Seahawks are favored by 7.5 points at home against the traveling Cardinals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. If this weren’t a divisional matchup, I would be more inclined to take the bait. But division rivals always seem to throw each other a curveball, so I am going to go out on a limb and say that I expect this game to be closer than a touchdown. However, I don’t think that it will be because of the defense; Devon Witherspoon has been a revelation, and while we have seen some regression from Tariq Woolen, we know that he is going to find his way to get the ball in his hands soon. Remember Josh Dobbs? Cardinals fans do, but they’d rather forget. So much so that some are clamoring for Clayton Tune. The Cards will put up a fight, but the Seahawks will leave the victors.

The pick: Under 44.5 points, Seahawks win straight up but Cardinals cover

Pittsburgh Steelers @ LA Rams — 1:05pm — FOX — O/U 43.5

The Rams take on the Steelers in LA, where DraftKings Sportsbook lists them as slight home favorites to win by a field goal. The Rams are better than many expected this year, but that shouldn’t come as a big surprise; Sean McVay is still a capable coach, and they have a combination of proven veterans and young talent that makes them dangerous on any given Sunday. On the flip side, the Steelers may be happy to see some improvement from Kenny Pickett in year two, but there is a sense among fans that neither he nor OC Matt Canada can ever lead a threatening offense. Maybe in Pittsburgh I would give the Steelers a better shot, but I think the Rams are the clear favorites in my mind.

The pick: Under 43.5 points, Rams win straight up and cover the spread

Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles — 5:20pm — NBC — O/U 43.5

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Philadelphia Eagles as 2.5 point favorites over the Miami Dolphins. That is a slim margin. And it makes sense — these are two of the premier teams in the NFL this season. While it is way to early to say that this is a potential Super Bowl preview.... this is a potential Super Bowl preview. Now, I am going to get wild with this one; I’m taking the Dolphins. They haven’t played a team as good as the Eagles yet, but the Eagles haven’t played a team with an offense like the Dolphins. The Philly defense has only held two teams under 20 points this season, and the same could be said for Miami. Expect some scoring.

The pick: Over 43.5 points, Dolphins win straight up and cover the spread

Our picks from Tallysight: